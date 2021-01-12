Note to visitors: COADO is closed. This is a legacy website. The Resources are still useful.

The Criminology Open Association of Diamond Outlets (COADO) increases the utility of criminology journals that are free to read and publish in. This involves increasing their impact, improving their production quality, and lowering the costs of publishing them. The association is a collaboration between Criminology Open and member journals. Through the sharing of expertise, commitment to shared quality standards, and comarketing, COADO is advancing the free and timely dissemination of criminological knowledge. This is to the benefit of all stakeholders—researchers, students, policymakers and practitioners, journalists, and the general public. For more information about COADO, including how to join, email us.

Members

Criminological Encounters facilitates critical dialogues between scholars of criminology and our interlocutors in other social, academic, and professional domains about contemporary issues of crime, harm, in/justice, law, and society. The journal understands criminology as a discipline of encounters: encounters both in the sense of constructive dialogues as well as confrontations around given subjects. These confrontations are at times intellectual in nature, and at others are more explicitly political. The journal also considers criminology as not only the science for the study and understanding of crime, its causes, and consequences, but also as a discipline that is dedicated to research on conflicts and other social issues from a holistic perspective. (Follow on Twitter @CrimEncounters.)

Criminologie is dedicated to presenting research results and addresses both scientists and criminal-justice professionals. This theme-based journal deals with the current concerns and interests of criminologists. Themes are often multidisciplinary in nature and the publication calls upon researchers in various fields: criminologists, sociologists, psychologists, jurists, and more. (Follow on Twitter @RevCriminologie.)

Criminology, Criminal Justice, Law & Society is the official journal of the Western Society of Criminology. CCJLS is a peer-reviewed journal that promotes understanding of the causes of crime; methods used to prevent and control crime; institutions, principles, and actors involved in the apprehension, prosecution, punishment, and reintegration of offenders; and the legal and political framework under which the justice system and its primary actors operate. (Follow on Twitter @wscccjls.)

The International Journal for Crime, Justice & Social Democracy publishes critical research about challenges confronting criminal justice systems around the world. The journal is committed to democratising quality knowledge production and dissemination. (Follow on Twitter @CrimJustJournal.)

The International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence & Cybercrime highlights the origins, patterns, causes, motivations, and trends of cybersecurity and cybercrime in a contemporary era, while also providing new methods and approaches to existing issues within the field. The journal aims to offer theoretical and practical implications for a wide range of audiences, including academics and industry experts currently working in the field. The journal offers unique opportunities for bridging and initiating discussions between these audiences and seeks to enhance theory, method, and practice within the growing field of cybersecurity and cybercrime. (Follow on Twitter @IJCIC_CCIC.)

The Journal of Contemporary Crime, Harm, & Ethics publishes articles, commentary essays, and debates on the contemporary social realities of crime, social harm, and justice written from the perspectives of criminology, zemiology, anthropology, moral and political philosophy, critical theory, and the humanities more broadly. (Follow on Twitter @JCCHE_Journal.)

The Journal of Criminal Justice & Law publishes high quality articles, essays and book reviews on legal issues in criminal justice and law. Empirical studies, qualitative studies, and research emanating from doctrinal legal/criminal justice studies are all acceptable for review. The journal originated to meet the lack of outlets in criminal justice research dealing with legal issues. Subsequent to its creation in Fall 2016, the journal was adopted by the Law and Public Policy Section of the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences in Fall 2017. (Follow on Twitter @JCJLcjJournal.)

The Journal of Mass Violence Research shares rigorous and multidisciplinary studies related to different facets of mass violence in the United States and beyond. With a focus on public research and accessibility, the journal seeks to promote high-quality scholarship and authors; disseminate findings via articles, videos, and infographics; and, generate academic and public interest in this important research area. (Follow on Twitter @JMssVlncRsrch.)

The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology publishes multidisciplinary research on making laws, breaking them, and reacting to that. Its publications inform criminological concepts, theories, methods, policies, and practices. The journal focuses on research that analyzes non-numerical information to improve knowledge and understanding. It also publishes research that combines qualitative with quantitative methods, or uses quantitative methods to analyze qualitative criminology. (Follow on Twitter @QCriminology.)

The Journal of Restoration, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (R3) is an interdisciplinary journal committed to exploring reformation and healing. The journal’s purpose is to promote research in non-punitive approaches to solving crime problems. It facilitates and disseminates research by scholars who focus on restorative justice, correctional rehabilitation, post-incarceration reentry, and decreasing recidivism. (Follow on Twitter @R3Journal.)

Law, Crime and History promotes a global comprehension of the issues and strategies intrinsic to the study of law, crime and criminal procedure. The journal appeals not only to academics and students, but also to policymakers, practitioners, and general public. The journal publishes work from legal scholars, historians, criminologists, political scientists, and literary scholars. It also welcomes submissions from practitioners and those engaged in the delivery of services and responses to law, crime and offensive/anti-social behaviour. The journal has a particular interest in articles, debate pieces and other formats that are multi-disciplinary, cut across disciplinary/practice boundaries, or address historical consciousness and methodology. (Follow on Twitter @LawCrimeHistory.)

Revista Española de Investigación Criminológica (REIC) publishes scientific articles relating to original and outstanding scientific importance in the field of criminological research. The journal is open to both basic and applied research. In the articles are especially appreciated the originality and strength of construction. The most rigorous empirical research on the use of the chosen method is required in empirical research articles, either quantitative, qualitative or mixed. Along with scientific articles, the REIC publishes other contributions: book reviews, research papers and abstracts of the Spanish Congress of Criminology and the Symposium of the Spanish Society of Criminological Research. Scientific articles are subjected to peer review process. The publishes one volume per year, which can come completed with special issues. (Follow on Twitter @SEIC_difusion.)